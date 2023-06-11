Actor Sonam Kapoor turned a year older on Friday. Sonam shared glimpses from her birthday party at her London home. Sonam on Sunday, took to social media to share photos from her birthday party in a red gown. Along with the photos, the actor wrote, "My two beautiful boys, friends, cake, champagne, oysters, caviar and the perfect summer day! What more can a girl in a red dress ask for her birthday? Thank you to everyone who wished me and to the universe for giving so bountifully. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents #9thjune #gemini #birthdaygirl." Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Anand Ahuja Calls Wifey ‘Angel on Earth’, Shares Adorable Photo of Her With Vayu.

Sonam can be seen wearing a red gown for her day. She accessorized the look with floral earrings and matching hair accessories. In the first and second photos, the 'Neerja' actor can be seen posing on the balcony and posing for the camera. The third photo featured Sonam, her husband Anand Ahuja, and her son Vayu in a candid moment. She can be seen planting a sweet kiss on Anand's cheek in the fourth picture. Other pictures showcased her friends enjoying the birthday party. In the last picture, a cake with the words 'Happy Birthday Sona' written on it was placed on a table.

Soon after she shared the pictures fans were all hearts for her. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari dropped a red heart emoji. A fan wrote, "Vayu's mom the prettiest." "So gorgeous.", another fan wrote. This was Sonam's first birthday since the birth of her son Vayu in August of last year. Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Sonam Kapoor’s London Birthday Celebration Was All About Delectable Cakes, Caviar, Lovely Décor and Much More With Her Favourites in Attendance.

The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed." Last month, Sonam attended the prestigious Coronation concert. Sonam's piece served as a prelude to the inspiring virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth, made up of choirs, solo artists and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries.