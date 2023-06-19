The official title of actor Sudheer Babu's next film was announced on the occasion of Father's Day. Helmed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, the film is titled Maa Nanna Superhero. Taking to Instagram, actor Sudheer Babu shared the new poster of the film and wrote, "This film is dedicated to the superheroes who have always been there to save the day. I am excited to announce that my next film is titled #MaaNannaSuperHero. Happy Father's Day everyone." Harom Haro: Makers of Sudheer Babu Starrer Announce the Release Date of the Film Ahead of Telugu Star’s Birthday (Watch Video).

The poster features a father and son on a road trip riding on a scooter and a board that shows a lottery ticket number and the winner's prize money.

The film is a father and son-drama embarked on a soul-stirring journey, discovering the true meaning of love and connection.

View Sudheer Babu's Post:

Aarna is the leading lady opposite Sudheer Babu in the movie that stars a stellar cast. Sai Chand, Sayaji Shinde, Raju Sundaram, Shashank, Aamani, Harshith Reddy, and Annie play the supporting roles. Soon after the actor shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"All the best anna," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Cant wait."

The film is slated to hit the theatres this monsoon.