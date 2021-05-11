Sudheer Babu has become a household name in the Tollywood industry, and has a massive fan following. He got his first lead role in the film Shiva Manasulo Shruti that released in 2012 and made his Bollywood debut with the movie Baaghi, released in 2016, in which he played the role of a baddie and made his Bollywood debut with the movie Baaghi, released in 2016, in which he played the role of a baddie. The actor is often seen in an action avatar in his films, and everybody loved to see the fit actor flaunt his body. Sudheer Babu Shares His Morning Routine Ever Since COVID-19 Lockdown Happened.

Sudheer Babu is handsome, talented, stylish, fit and one of the most inspirational actors. His often takes it to his social media account to post pictures and video of his workout. His workout posts often grab eyeballs of social media users and fans love to see how he makes his workout activity super fun every time. His well-sculpted body is definitely goals and it inspires many to hit the gym and stay fit. Today as the actor is celebrating his 41st birthday, let’s take a look at some of the posts that proof that he is a fitness freak.

Body Goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu)

Wishing his fans on Labour Day, the actor shared a hot shirtless picture of himself. He can be seen holding the yellow construction cap in one hand and construction equipment in another. Seeing his chiselled body, we are affirmed that he soend a lot of his time in the gym.

Just "BACK" yourself

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu)

Sharing a picture from one of his workout session, Sudheer gave his fans a sneak peek of his toned back. The actor can seen performing a dead hang in the picture.

Planche Made Easy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu)

While push-ups are very difficult, Sudheer made it look very easy in his video. Not just that, he was not doing a regular push up, he took it to another level. He is seen doing a Tuck Planche in the video.

No Rest For Sudheer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu)

Another post by the actor shows how much he loves working out. He is seen doing some deadlifts and squats with dumbells on his shoulder in this video. It is pretty evident that he does not like to take a break from working out, or so suggest his caption.

All That Rope Energy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu)

Sudheer can be seen flaunting his chiselled body as he does the rope exercise. He looks absolutely handsome in this picture, and is serving some serious fitness goals. V: Know the Reason Why Nani and Sudheer Babu’s Upcoming Telugu Film Is Titled So.

Sudheer Babu was last seen in the Telugu film V. which was scheduled to be released on March 25. Due to the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed, the makers had to postpone the release date. The film released on Amazon Prime later and received a lot of love from the fans. Join us in wishing the handsome hunk a great year ahead! Happy Birthday, Sudheer Babu!

