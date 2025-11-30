Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, who have been busy promoting their latest release, 'Tere Ishk Mein', visited Pune's DagduSheth Halwai Ganapati Temple on Sunday.

The duo was accompanied by director Aanand L. Rai.

Here are some pictures of Kriti, Dhanush, and Aanand L. Rai offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. They also performed aarti there.

'Tere Ishk Mein', which hit theatres on November 28, has been performing strongly at the box office ever since its release.

After a solid opening on Friday, the film has shown impressive growth on its second day and has managed to maintain strong momentum.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film recorded a 10 per cent growth on Saturday. "#TereIshkMein records another solid day, with business growing 10.03% on Saturday... The film should finish its opening weekend at approx ₹50 cr [+/-], reflecting a fantastic trend. #TereIshkMein [Week 1] Fri 15.06 cr, Sat 16.57 cr. Total: ₹31.63 cr. #Hindi version | #India biz | Official Nett BOC," he wrote.

From the looks of its trailers and teasers, Kriti plays Mukti, a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaking Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn "entire Delhi" to ashes for his broken heart.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. It is jointly produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. (ANI)

