Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday attended the special screening of Randeep Hooda-starrer 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' in Mumbai.

In the videos captured by paparazzi, Piyush Goyal can be seen watching the movie.

Also Read | Holi 2024: From Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Alia Bhatt’s 2 States, Films to Binge-Watch for a Colorful Celebration!.

Look at the photos:

During media interaction, Piyush Goyal said, "In India, no one has any misunderstanding regarding 'Kranti Veer Savarkar.' He sacrificed his entire life for India. There are some politicians, due to political gains, they abandon the ideology of Veer Savarkar. This is unfortunate. I am not able to accept that there is a patriot who will not feel proud of Veer Savarkar's sacrifice. It's quite unfortunate that in the greed of power, Uddhav Thackeray abandoned his friends, some warriors like Veer Savarkar and joined the Congress party... We 'Maharashtrian' are very upset about it."

Also Read | Is Kriti Sanon Dating Kabir Bahia? Actress’ Viral Pic From London Outing With Mystery Man Sparks Speculations.

Directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also essays the role of Savarkar. The film promises to be more than just a biopic; it's an epic and daring retelling of India's armed revolution for independence.

The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of Freedom Fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the fight for India's independence.

Recently, Hooda in a candid conversation with ANI, opened up about the film and why he decided to be associated with it.

"This movie is based on his (Veer Savarkar) life, it is a story between 1897 and 1950. I have fearlessly handled all the misinformation regarding him," he said.

Hooda added that he lost weight to look like Savarkar. "When this movie, came to me I realized that I don't look like him and thus I lost weight for this film."

While talking about the research work, he shared, "When I started studying about him I realised I know nothing about him except that he went to Kala Pani. I also realised there are so many things about him that are neither taught to us in schools nor spoken in public. The moment his name is taken, people start making controversies. I was very angry and decided to this film. So many of my well-wishers told me that I am a good artist and if I do this film, I will be linked to a particular political party and political ideology...but then I did this film."

The film is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar while co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.

Starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial, the film was release on March 22 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi in Delhi and other parts of the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)