Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], March 24 (ANI): Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde have wrapped up the Rishikesh schedule of their film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.

Sharing the particular update, Varun, on Monday evening, took to Instagram and uploaded a fun video of him and Pooja jumping into the river in Rishikesh.

Also Read | 'Sikandar' Advance Bookings Open on March 25: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's Movie Gears Up for Grand Eid Release.

"Jaawanj hai toh jump marna hai!! #haijaawanitohishqhonahai#rishikesh wrap," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHlJPdPs4cI/?hl=en

Also Read | 'Nothing To Worry': Mohanlal Addresses Mammootty's Health Rumours, 'L2 Empuraan' Star Declines To Give Reason for Sabarimala Prayers (Watch Video).

Recently, Varun and Pooja were spotted taking part in Ganga aarti at Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

Reportedly, the film is being directed by Varun's father and ace director David Dhawan.

In April last year, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official Instagram handle.

This venture marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and David Dhawan, following the success of their previous projects like 'Main Tera Hero,' 'Judwaa 2,' and 'Coolie No 1.'

In the coming months, Varun will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

Originally slated for a release on April 18 this year, the makers have now postponed the release date due to undisclosed reasons.

The film written and directed by Sashank Khaitan will hit the theatres on September 12.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)