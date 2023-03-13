Los Angeles [US], March 13 (ANI): Barbadian singer Rihanna, who is currently expecting her second child to perform her Oscar-nominated song "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

The superstar singer delivered a moving performance with a live orchestra and backup singers.

The song 'Lift Me Up' is composed by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson while Tems and Ryan Coogler penned the lyrics of the song. The song was penned a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after battling colon cancer.

The Grammy -Award winner opted for a black leather-like Alaia gown with a trail. The beautiful gown also had a cutout around her stomach, which Rihanna covered with a stylish mesh of the same colour.

For makeup, Rihanna kept it bold with red lips and for hair, she went for a high-top messy bun.As far as accessories are concerned, Rihanna wore two big diamond rings and diamond drop earrings.

Rihanna was nominated for the first time at the Academy Awards. She is nominated in the 'Best Original Song category against Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR', and 'Applause' from 'Tell It like a Woman'.

'Lift Me Up,' which also earned a Golden Globe nomination (and lost to RRR's 'Naatu Naatu'), is the singer's first single in six years.

Rihanna, who has not released a new album since 2016's "Anti," headlined the Super Bowl halftime show last month. Her performance got somehow overshadowed by the fact that she is expecting a second child. Though Rihanna made no reference to it during the show but was visibly pregnant and reps confirmed the news to Variety shortly after the performance. (ANI)

