Los Angeles, Aug 10 (PTI) Actor Carrie Coon has revealed she was set to return as the Marvel villain Proxima Midnight in "Avengers: Endgame", despite her character's death in the previous part "Infinity War".

In 2018's blockbuster "Infinity War", Coon's Proxima Midnight aids Thanos (played by Josh Brolin) in finding the Infinity Stones before she is killed by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Kamya Punjabi Slams Rhea Chakraborty For Leaking Personal Chats About Fight With Sister (View Tweet).

In an interview with PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, the 39-year-old actor shared she was invited back by director duo Anthony and Joe Russo to appear in the 2019 sequel because "no one ever dies" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But Coon had to pass on the project due to a scheduling conflict.

Also Read | Dil Chahta Hai Completes 19 Years: Why Farhan Akhtar's Film, Starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan, Continues to Remain THE Defining Movie on Friendship.

While Proxima Midnight didn't have any lines in "Endgame", the character made it to the big screen, thanks to a time-twisting plot, with Coon's stand-in from "Infinity War", Monique Ganderton, stepping in for her.

"The Leftovers" star said though she isn't counting on it, it is "very possible" that she could have her own Avengers movie next.

"No one ever dies," she quipped.

"But I wouldn't hold your breath," Coon added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)