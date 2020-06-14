Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Entertenment News | Gabrielle Unions' 'The Perfect Find' Picked Up by Netflix

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 11:12 AM IST
Gabrielle Unions' 'The Perfect Find' Picked Up by Netflix
Los Angeles, Jun 14 (PTI) Romantic comedy "The Perfect Find", starring Gabrielle Union, has landed at Netflix.

Numa Perrier of "Jezebel" fame is attached as a director on the movie which is an adaptation of Tia Williams' book of the same name, reported Deadline.

Leigh Davenport has adapted the script from Williams' book.

Union will star as Jenna Jones, a woman hopeful that her new job in beauty journalism will rep a fresh start in her life. She soon learns that her new boss, Darcy, is her frenemy.

Jenna starts a relationship with the company's videographer, Eric, and things get complicated when she learns he's Darcy's son.

The actor also produces the movie through her banner I'll Have Another, alongside Jeff Morrone, Tommy Oliver and Codie Elaine Oliver of Confluential Films.

Stuart Ford, Glendon Palmer and Holly Shakoor Fleischer serve as executive producers.

