Entertenment News | Katie McGrath & J J Abrams Family, Bad Robot Pledge $10 Million to Anti-racist Agenda Organisations

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Jun 2 (PTI) The Katie McGrath & J J Abrams Family Foundation and Bad Robot have made five-year-pledge of USD 10 Million to the anti-racist agenda organisations.

The announcement was made on the Bad Robot Instagram page.

Also Read | Vakeel Saab: 35 Days Required To Complete The Shooting Schedule Of Pawan Kalyan Starrer? (Read Details).

“Enough is enough. Enough police brutality. Enough outsized privilege. Enough polite conversation. Enough white comfort.

Also Read | Aligarh Writer Apurva Asrani Opens Up on Buying a House With Boyfriend Siddhant, Says â€˜Wanted to Celebrate a Moment Like a Straight Coupleâ€™.

“The centuries long neglect and abuse of our Black brothers and sisters can only be addressed by scalable investment,” the statement read.

In the caption, the company thanked scholars, activists, organisers and leaders fighting on the frontlines of change and supported the Black Lives Matter movement.

The donation comes as the US has been hit by massive protests and rioting following the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis last week. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)