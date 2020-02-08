Federer-Nadal Match Breaks Record of Highest Attendance in a Tennis Match

Cape Town [South Africa], Feb 8 (ANI): The exhibition match between Switzerland's Roger Federer and Spain's Rafael Nadal has set a world record for the highest attendance in a tennis match.After the match, the organisers confirmed the official attendance figure as 51,954 which surpassed the previous record set in November last year, Sport24.co.za reported.The previous record was created during a match between Federer and Germany's Alexander Zverev as it had the attendance figures of 42,517 fans.In the match, Federer registered a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Nadal. Federer got off to a good start, registering a 6-4 win in the first set. However, Nadal made a brilliant comeback in the match and clinched the second set by 3-6.In the third set, Federer again bounced back to win the set by 6-3.South Africa's Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi was also present during the match and handed Federer a South Africa team jersey with Swiss player's name on the back. The match was played for Federer's foundation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)