Five More COVID-19 Patients Recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 14 (ANI): Five COVID-19 patients from Bhubaneswar have recovered and tested negative, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha government."It is indeed a pleasure to share that another 5 COVID-19 patients, all from Bhubaneswar, have recovered and tested negative for COVID-19," read an official release on Monday.According to an update by the Department of Health, on April 13, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Odisha stood at 41, and one death was reported due to the disease.A total of 13 persons have been cured and discharged out of the 55 who tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.A total of 4,170 samples have been tested for infection throughout the State, as per the Odisha government. (ANI)

