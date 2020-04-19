'High Mark of Friendship': Kazakh President Thanks India for Medical Supplies to Combat COVID-19

World. (File Image)

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], April 19 (ANI): Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending medical supplies to Kazakhstan to help the country fight coronavirus, President Qasym-Jomart Toqayev has said New Delhi's gesture to help Nur-Sultan is a "high mark of friendship and solidarity" between the two nations."Sincerely thank the Government of India and personally Prime Minister @NarendraModi for the donation of medical supplies to Kazakhstan to contain the coronavirus. This high mark of friendship & solidarity is made even at a time when India banned the export of drugs abroad," tweeted Toqayev. In order to help the world to combat the coronavirus, India has sent medical supplies including hydroxychloroquine tablets to several countries. Early this month, India announced that it will send hydroxychloroquine to 55 nations to fight COVID19 including Kazakhstan. Hydroxychloroquine has been deemed as an important medicine for the treatment of a patient suffering from coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)