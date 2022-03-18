As the nation celebrates the festival of colours, Holi, on Friday, actor Abhishek Bachchan extended his warm greetings to everyone. Taking to his Instagram Handle, the 'Guru' actor shared a series of pictures where he sported a white T-shirt and posed with a smile. In another picture, the white T-shirt was smeared in colours, aptly capturing the beauty of the festival. Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Their First Holi Together After Marriage! Actress Shares Pictures Of The Celebration With Her In-Laws.

He wrote in the caption, "Happy Holi" with a heart emoticon. The Holi post shared by Abhishek accumulated several likes and comments by B-town celebrities and fans. Gauahar Khan wrote, "Happy Holi Stud!" A fan commented, "Happy Holi..to all family.... Rang barse bhige chunarwaliiiiiiii." Holi 2022: Neetu Kapoor Share a Throwback Video of the Kapoor Khandaan’s Colourful Celebrations To Wish Fans (Watch Video).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Another fan wrote, "Wish you and family a very Happy Holi Sir. Stay Healthy and Stay Colourful." "May Rang Barse upon you," a fan wrote. Talking about Abhishek's upcoming projects, he will be seen in the movie 'Dasvi' with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film, which will have a direct OTT release, will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)