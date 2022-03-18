Holi 2022 is a special one because, after two long years, we are finally getting to celebrate it with lesser restrictions. To wish her fans on the happy occasion of Holi, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a fun throwback video of one of the most iconic Holi parties of the 'Kapoor Khandaan'. Reminiscing about the good old days, Neetu wrote a few emotional lines in the caption as well.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)