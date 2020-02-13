How Can Regular Probe Be Done by Way of Enquiry into Complaint Against TN Min? HC Asks DVAC

Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Thursday sought to know how a regular investigation can be done by way of a preliminary enquiry by the DVAC on a corruption complaint against Tamil Nadu Minister Rajendra Balaji.

The probe was initiated by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) based on a complaint by Mahendran alleging that Balaji had amassed wealth disproportionate to known sources of income when he was minister between 2011-13.

After perusing the submissions by the Minister, a Division Bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha, said, "The court has considered the arguments addressed by the senior counsel and also perused the closure report."

It said a perusal and consideration of the materials placed would prima facie disclose that elaborate and detailed enquiry on the lines of regular investigation has been carried out by way of preliminary enquiry.

The Minister's counsel stated that a detailed inquiry was conducted by the anti-graft body and said he had not acquired any assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The counsel then requested the court to drop all further proceedings.

To this, the bench, said, "By considering the arguments placed and also perusal of the closure report and consideration of materials placed would prima facie disclose that elaborate and detailed inquiry on the line of regular investigation has been done by the way of preliminary inquiry."

Therefore, this court requires assistance of the Minister's counsel and the state public prosecutor A Natarajan to ascertain the scope of preliminary enquiry, especially in the light of various pronouncements by the Supreme Court and the High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)