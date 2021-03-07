Jaipur, March 7: A labourer was killed and eight others were injured after an under-construction building collapsed here on Sunday, police said. The deceased was identified as Ram Sakal (19), they said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramratan Chaudhary said the three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Sitapur industrial area under Sanganer Sadar police station area. A labourer was killed and eight others were injured in the incident.

The injured were sent to a private hospital. Sakal's body has been kept at a mortuary for a post-mortem examination, he added.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collapse, the officer said.

