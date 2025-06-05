New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Two criminals were injured in a late-night encounter with police near the Sheikh Sarai area of south Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The duo was riding a motorcycle when police tried to intercept them. The criminals, however, allegedly opened fire, prompting retaliation from the police team. Multiple rounds were exchanged during the encounter, the official said.

Both men were caught and shifted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Further details are awaited, the official said.

