New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a person because he apparently bullied them and also sold one of their crutches to buy liquor, police said on Saturday.

Anil was found bludgeoned to death in Mori Gate area and stones were also found near the body, an officer said.

During investigation, it was found that the victim was last seen with Karan and Satish. They were interrogated and later confessed their involvement, the officer said.

They said that Anil used to bully them and also sold crutches of Karan to purchase liquor, police added. PTI

