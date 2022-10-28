Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], October 28 (ANI): Two infants have died allegedly due to overheating of a baby warmer machine at a government hospital in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district.

"The post-mortem is being done. As soon as the report of the investigation comes, strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," said Dr Arun Gaur, Medical Superintendent on Thursday.

"A murder case should be registered. This negligence is like murder. This is not the first time, similar incidents had happened in Kota. I condemn this, there should be high-level inquiry and FIR be registered," said Deputy LoP, Rajendra Rathore on the newborns' death at a Government Hospital.

"We got information from the report of the death of two infants due to the heating of warmer in a government hospital in Bhilwara. It is an unfortunate incident. We spoke to the district collector to know about the whole incident. We have demanded a report. Whosoever is responsible, action must be taken against that person," said Sangeeta Bemniwal, Chairperson of Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. (ANI)

