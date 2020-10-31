Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Oct 31 (PTI) Three persons, including a jeweller, have been arrested for trying to dupe Army aspirants in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Saturday.

The trio was trying to extract money from aspirants from Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir by posing as middlemen in Army recruitment, scheduled at the Punjab Regimental Centre (PRC) here on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off from the Army, a police team nabbed the local jeweller and two persons from Punjab while they were trying to misguide the youths and dupe them, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said.

Hundreds of youths have come to Ramgarh for the Army recruitment drive, he said.

"The Army recruitment process is fool-proof and there is zero chance of manual intervention as it is online and controlled from Delhi," PRC commandant Narendra Singh Chaarag told PTI.

The physical tests were conducted in February and the written examination got delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, he said.

