Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Three people died after their car collided with a truck on the Nainital-Bareilly Highway on Sunday.
According to Rajkumar Agarwal SP Rural Bareilly, three persons in a car died after the vehicle collided with a truck loaded with sugarcane in Baheri. One person was seriously injured in the accident.
"The injured was admitted to the hospital in Bareilly. Police reached the information and sent the bodies for post-mortem."
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
