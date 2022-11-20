Visual of the car that collided with a truck.

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Three people died after their car collided with a truck on the Nainital-Bareilly Highway on Sunday.

According to Rajkumar Agarwal SP Rural Bareilly, three persons in a car died after the vehicle collided with a truck loaded with sugarcane in Baheri. One person was seriously injured in the accident.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Ends Life in Mulund After Being Depressed Over Close Friend’s Death Due to Heart Attack; Police Confirm No Foul Play.

"The injured was admitted to the hospital in Bareilly. Police reached the information and sent the bodies for post-mortem."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Pornography Case: Raj Kundra, Others Made Porn Films for OTT Media, Says Maharashtra Cyber Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)