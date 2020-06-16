India News | 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in J-K's Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): Security forces on Tuesday neutralised three terrorists in an encounter at Turkwangam area.

A top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen is reported among the killed terrorists.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Interact With Chief Ministers of All States & UTs Today & Tomorrow: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

After receiving a credible input, the local police launched an operation with Army and Special Forces units.

The search operation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Security Forces Gun Down 3 Terrorists During Shopian Encounter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)