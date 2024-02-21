New Delhi, February 21: One person died while another sustained injuries after a wall of a house collapsed in the national capital, Delhi police said on Wednesday. Authorities have started a rescue operation as some persons are feared to be "buried under debris". The incident occured at Kotla Mubarakpur on Gurudwara road around 5 pm today.

After recieving information, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Police said at around 5 pm information was received regarding collapse of a building on Gurudwara road.

#WATCH | One person dead, one injured in a house wall collapse in the Kotla Mubarakpur area of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/t7rXDKGBQr — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

"On reaching the spot it was found that during pulling down, a wall of first floor of a house fell down wherein Vinay (32) died on spot. While Nathu (30) received injury and Anand who went to fetch tea was fortunate to escape," police said. More details are awaited.

