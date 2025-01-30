Ahmedabad, Jan 30 (PTI) A 4-year-old boy from Ahmedabad city has contracted human metapneumovirus, taking the number of HMPV cases in Gujarat to eight, officials said on Thursday.

The child from the city's Gota area is currently being treated at a trust-run hospital and his condition is stable, said medical officer Bhavin Solanki of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

The boy was admitted to SGVP Hospital on January 28 for a fever and cough. A test conducted on the same day confirmed that he was infected with HMPV, said Solanki, adding that the patient had no history of foreign travel in recent times.

“Prior to this case, Ahmedabad city had recorded six cases of HMPV. Of these, three patients belonged to other places but were admitted to hospitals here. All six patients were discharged following full recovery,” said Solanki.

So far, eight cases of HMPV have been recorded in Gujarat, including seven in Ahmedabad and one in Sabarkantha district.

Discovered in 2001, HMPV belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family. It is closely related to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It is marked by cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

The virus spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces or coming into direct contact with infected individuals.

