New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) announced on Thursday that it has registered 55.12 lakh new members in 2024-25, marking a significant expansion of its base.

Leaders of RSS-affiliated ABVP held a press conference and shared details of their recent 70th National Convention and the key resolutions passed in the three-day event.

Also Read | Australia Approves Ban on Social Media for Under-16s.

Held from November 22-24 at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, the convention passed five resolutions on the quality of education, rising academic fees, the violence in Manipur, among others.

ABVP also reflected on its success in the recent Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, where it secured the post of Vice President and Secretary, along with counsellor posts in all colleges.

Also Read | Donald Trump a Friend of India and PM Narendra Modi, Don't Foresee Any Problem Whatsoever, Says Piyush Goyal.

Bhanu Pratap, elected as DUSU VP, achieved a record 24,166 votes, while Mitravinda won the Secretary post with 16,703 votes.

Underscoring that its victories reflected the continued trust of the student community, the student outfit highlighted plans to begin implementing its manifesto immediately.

ABVP's new national general secretary, Virendra Singh Solanki, described the convention as a reflection of India's diversity and cultural richness. He reiterated ABVP's commitment to fostering values and creating socially responsible youth.

The organisation condemned the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. It also called for justice in the case of an IIT Delhi research student's death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)