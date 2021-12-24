New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Six people, including five women, have been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in luggage and ticketing wings of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Prakash Rai (24), Aarti (21), Neetu (22), Aarti (20), Pooja Kumari (20) and Poonam (22), they said.

According to police, a complainant alleged that he saw an advertisement on social media regarding the job placement and called on the given number.

On December 1, he received a call regarding submission of documents. Later, he again got a call that his documents were verified and was asked to deposit Rs 2,550 as processing fees for the job, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, the victim was again asked to pay Rs 8,500 and Rs 10,000. The accused asked him to report at IGI Airport gate number 2 to meet one Sameer Sharma. When the complainant went to the airport, no person was found there of this name, police said.

Police later conducted raids in Jawalaheri and Paschim Vihar, and nabbed the six accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Seven mobile phones, four data registers and an ATM card were recovered from their possession, she added.

