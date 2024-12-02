Bhubaneswar, Dec 2 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed the assembly that 769 cases related to rape of minors were reported in the state during the five months since June 10.

Altogether, 509 women were raped and 41 gang rape cases were reported during the period, he said.

Notably, the BJP formed the government in Odisha on June 12 after defeating the BJD, which was in power for 24 years.

In a written reply to a question by Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi of the BJD in the state assembly, Majhi said that 459 murder cases and 161 murders of women were also registered in the state during the June 10-November 22 period.

The state police registered 9,248 cases of torture of women, while 24 dowry-related deaths and 5,398 dowry-related torture cases were reported during the five months, he said.

As per CM's statement, 52 cases related to the rape of minors were reported from Mayurbhanj district, followed by 44 each from Jajpur and Keonjhar, the home district of Majhi, and 40 from tribal-majority Koraput.

Of the total 509 rape cases, Ganjam police district was at the top with a maximum of 47, followed by Bhubaneswar urban police district at 34, Mayurbhanj at 28 and Balasore at 27, Majhi said.

