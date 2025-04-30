By Saurabh Trivedi

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): As many as 786 Pakistan nationals have left India through the Attari-Wagah border point within six days beginning April 24, said a senior official.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 30, 2025: Bajaj Finance, BPCL and Praj Industries Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

The officer informed that during the same time, a total of 1376 Indians have returned from Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border.

On April 24, the government announced that Pakistani nationals should leave India by April 27, and those with medical visas had until April 29 to do so. Those having diplomatic, official and long-term visas were excluded from the 'Leave India' notice. The deadline for Pakistanis holding any of the 12 categories of short-term visas ended on Sunday.

Also Read | Visakhapatnam Wall Collapse: 7 Killed After Rain-Soaked Wall Collapses During Chandanotsavam Festival at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh; Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Videos).

The restriction on the stay of Pakistani nationals came after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed.

The government strongly advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest.

"Several have left via flight through Dubai or other routes, as there is no direct flight to Pakistan. We are expecting more Pakistan nationals to leave the country as state police and other central agencies are identifying Pakistan nationals residing at various places in the country," said the officer.

A large verification drive in all of the states is underway in close coordination with central intelligence agencies.

Strict action will be taken against Pakistani nationals, and their stay will be considered illegal if they continue their stay in India after April 29, said another officer who is closely monitoring the situation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)