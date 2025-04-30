Mumbai, April 30: Investors and traders will look to buy and sell stocks today, April 30, soon after the Indian stock market opens. While buying and selling shares is a common practice, it's crucial to know which stocks will be in the spotlight on that day. That said, a total of 10 shares are likely to be in focus today during Wednesday's trading session. These stocks are Bajaj Finance (NSE: BAJFINANCE), Bajaj Finserv (NSE: BAJAJFINSV), IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (NSE: BPCL) and CEAT Limited (NSE: CEATLTD) and a few more.

Shares of all five stocks ended Tuesday's trading session in green. Bajaj Finance (NSE: BAJFINANCE) saw a gain of INR 12, Bajaj Finserv (NSE: BAJAJFINSV) INR 14.10, IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK) INR 6.95, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (NSE: BPCL) INR 1 and CEAT Limited (NSE: CEATLTD) INR 21.80. In addition to these shares, stocks of Vishal Mega Mart (NSE: VMM), Praj Industries (NSE: PRAJIND) and Schaeffler India (NSE: SCHAEFFLER) are also in focus today. Share Market Holiday: Is Stock Market Open or Closed on April 30 for Akshaya Tritiya 2025? Know if Trading Will Happen on NSE and BSE.

Although Vishal Mega Mart (NSE: VMM) ended Tuesday, April 29 trading session in green it rose by INR 0.50 only. On the other hand, stocks of Praj Industries (NSE: PRAJIND) and Schaeffler India (NSE: SCHAEFFLER) both ended the day on a negative note, with losses of INR 5.30 and INR 6.80, respectively. Shares of Jana Small Finance Bank (NSE: JSFB and IndiaMART (NSE: INDIAMART) will also be among the list of stocks to watch out for during today's trading session.

At the end of Tuesday's trading session, Jana Small Finance Bank (NSE: JSFB and IndiaMART (NSE: INDIAMART) stocks ended in green as both shares recorded gains of INR 5.35 and INR 94.20, respectively. Meanwhile, the country's equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, both ended flat on Tuesday, April 29, after witnessing a volatile trading session. At the close of the trading session, BSE Sensex was at 80,288.38, whereas Nifty at NSE was at 24,335.95. Bank Holidays in May 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates Before Planning Banking Tasks.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of Bharat Electronics, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Eternal, and Trent traded in green and were among the major gainers. However, shares of Sun Pharma, ONGC, Coal India, UltraTech Cement and Dr Reddy's Labs were the major losers in Tuesday's trade.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

