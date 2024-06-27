New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047 has seen a huge spurt in infrastructure projects. This has opened new avenues for professionals seeking a career in the real estate and built environment space.

To understand this trend and its prospects for students, ANI spoke to officials at the RICS School of Built Environment (RICS SBE), Amity University.

Sugandha Srivastava, Head of Admissions of the RICS School of Built Environment (RICS SBE), Amity University says "With the expansion of cities and the emergence of new projects nationally and globally, there is an exponential increase in demand for qualified experts in the real estate, construction, and infrastructure sectors.

The RICS School of Built Environment (RICS SBE) prepares students for a career in the real estate and urban infrastructure sector.

"The RICS SBE is the only institution in India to have dual accreditation from the world-renowned professional body, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), and the PMI Global Accreditation Centre for Project Management Education Programmes (GAC), which is the world's leading specialised accrediting body for project management and related degree programmes," says an official of the RICS SBE.

Backed by the 150-year lineage of RICS, the institution offers industry insights, exposure, and global recognition to students.

Officials told ANI that among the programmes on offer in the 2024 session are: MBA in Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure (REUI), MBA in Construction Project Management (CPM), MBA in Construction Economics and Quantity Surveying (CEQS), and BBA in Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure (REUI).

RICS SBE focuses on industry-driven education and offers a blend of academic excellence and practical knowledge in the built environment sector (real estate, construction, and infrastructure).

"Among some compelling reasons why aspiring students should consider applying now are the university's global recognition and an unmatched legacy. Graduates will be equipped with a degree that is highly valued by employers worldwide, opening doors to rewarding career opportunities," Sugandha Srivastava the head of Admissions said while speaking to ANI.

For students looking to pursue these courses, RICS SBE is known for an exceptional placement record. According to officials at the institute, in the 2021-2023 batch, 95 per cent of overall MBA programmes and 100 per cent of CEQS programme students secured placements.

A look at the RICS SBE record shows that graduates can expect to work for top companies like DLF, L&T, Cushman & Wakefield, Turner & Townsend, Anarock, and JLL, among others. Graduates also experience accelerated career growth, often landing top positions.

"RICS SBE offers state-of-the-art campuses in Noida and Mumbai, fostering a dynamic and enriching learning environment. It offers a well-rounded learning experience that extends beyond textbooks. The institution also boasts world-class facilities, including modern classrooms, sports facilities, a well-stocked library, and much more," an official at RICS SBE told ANI.

Officials say programmes at RICS SBE equip students with the latest industry tools. This includes mastery of industry-standard software like Autodesk Revit, AutoCAD, QGIS, Costex, Primavera P6, and BIM. All this offers students a significant advantage in the workplace.

The institution also emphasises on overall development of students to prepare them for top management roles. Various events, like workshops led by industry experts, bootcamps, guest lectures, industry visits, etc., are organised regularly to enhance students' soft skills, leadership abilities, and professional networks.

Officials at RICS SBE told ANI that prospective students must complete their applications promptly as the admission procedure is closing soon. Students can visit the RICS SBE website (https://www.ricssbe.org/) for detailed information on admission requirements, programme offerings, and application procedures. (ANI)

