Dehradun, Dec 21 (PTI) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Saturday inaugurated an advanced facility for Pashmina certification along with a next-generation DNA sequencing facility at the Wildlife Institute of India here.

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh was also present on the occasion.

The new facilities are built on the foundation laid last year, when the minister inaugurated the Pashmina Certification Centre (PCC) and issued its first unique ID barcode and certificate.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a revolutionary technology that enables rapid and high-throughput decoding of entire genomes, analysing millions of DNA sequences simultaneously.

It allows researchers to gain deeper insights into genetic diversity, evolutionary relationships, and population health.

In wildlife conservation, NGS plays a pivotal role in identifying population genetic health with respect to genetic diversity, information on genetic barriers and their effect on populations, unique adaptations and species with unique evolutionary histories, understanding disease outbreaks, detecting illegal wildlife trade, and studying the effects of climate change on biodiversity, an official release said.

The cutting-edge NGS facility positions the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) as a leading centre for molecular and genetic research in wildlife conservation, enabling advanced studies in areas such as biodiversity genomics, population genetics, and disease surveillance, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav said, "This facility is a game-changer for wildlife research in India. It empowers scientists with the latest tools to decode the genetic mysteries of our biodiversity and create science-based solutions to protect it. India, as a megadiverse country, needs such advanced capabilities to ensure the survival of our precious wildlife for generations to come."

