Panaji, Apr 13 (PTI) Goa police on Thursday inducted a fast interceptor patrol boat to enhance its coastal security efforts, especially in view of the upcoming G20 meet.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagged off the vessel, built by Goa Shipyard Limited, at Vasco town.

"The newly commissioned vessel will be used to patrol the shores of Goa, especially considering the upcoming G20 summit (to be held on April 17),” Sawant told reporters.

The state police and other agencies were maintaining close coordination for coastal security, as tourists always prefer places that are safe, he added.

