Raipur, Nov 25 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of senior party colleague Ahmed Patel and said he was a "valiant leader and gem of the party".

Patel, 71, died at a hospital in Gurugram in the early hours of Wednesday due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

"Ahmed Bhai Patel was determined towards Congresss ideology, a valiant leader and gem of the party. His death has shocked all of us. His death is an irreparable loss to the nation, Baghel said in a statement.

The chief minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that the departed soul may rest in peace, the release said.

Former state chief minister and BJP's national vice president Raman Singh in a tweet said he was deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Patel.

"Deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti, Singh tweeted.

