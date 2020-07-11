New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Air India on Saturday announced that it will run two additional flights under the Vande Bharat Mission on July 21 and 23 for the evacuation of Indians from Germany.

"#FlyAI: Air India will operate two additional flights under #VBM on 21st & 23rd July connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, & Kochi with FRANKFURT, Germany. Bookings will open on 13th July from 1400hrs IST on our website http://airindia.in," Air India tweeted.

On July 21, the Air India flight will operate on the Mumbai-Frankfurt-Mumbai-Hyderabad-Chennai route.

On July 23, the Air India flight will operate on the Delhi-Frankfurt-Delhi-Bengaluru-Kochi route.

As many as 5,80,000 Indians have been evacuated from different countries under the Vande Bharat Mission as of July 8.

In a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava announced that 637 international flights have already been scheduled in the ongoing fourth phase of the mission.

"Phase 4 of Vande Bharat Mission is underway. Under this phase, 637 international flights have already been scheduled & these flights would service 29 airports in India," Srivastava said.

"As on 8th July 2020, against a total number of 6,61,352 persons who registered their request with our Missions abroad for repatriation to India, over 5,80,000 have returned under this mission," he added. (ANI)

