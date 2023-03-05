New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav while extending his support to Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's newly launched platform 'Insaaf ke Sipahi' took a potshot at the BJP-led centre and said that when the rulers have spread the ink of injustice, then it becomes very important to be a soldier of justice.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said, "When the rulers have spread the ink of injustice, then it has become very important to be a 'soldier of justice'! In this campaign for justice, we are with you Kapil Sibal," (roughly translated from Hindi).

On Saturday, Kapil Sibal announced that he was setting up a new platform to fight injustice prevailing in the country. He also sought the support of chief ministers and leaders of opposition parties.

Hitting out at the BJP-led central government, senior advocate Sibal on Saturday said the Centre 'overturned' eight elected governments and that the 10th schedule has become a "defectors' paradise".

Claiming that the government had pitted itself against the citizens, Sibal said the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, which is intended to stop political defections motivated by the promise of office, material advantages, or other similar factors, was being misused under the current regime.

The anti-defection statute, which was brought into force in 1985, was made stricter in 2002 to prevent political switchovers.

"The 10th schedule has become a defectors' paradise. After 2014, 8 governments were overturned. No other democratic country in the world does this by paying money or taking money from people," Sibal said at a press conference in the national capital on Saturday.

He said the CBI cannot act without the permission of the central government while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can go anywhere without seeking the permission of the central government.

"The CBI cannot take action without the permission of the central government but the Enforcement Directorate can go anywhere without seeking the consent of the central government. The fact of the matter is that we are in a situation where we see the government versus the citizens but we want a government for citizens, not against," he said.

He said he has launched a dedicated website, 'Insaaf ke Sipahi', and would urge fellow lawyers io raise their voices against injustice through this cyber platform.

Referring to the recovery of Rs 6 crore in alleged bribe money during a raid by the Karnataka Lokayukta on a sitting BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa's son Prashant Maadal, the former Union minister said that no action has yet been taken against the MLA's son. (ANI)

