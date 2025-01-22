New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered his condolences to the families of the people who died in a road accident in Yellapur in Uttara Kannada this morning.

Taking to social media website X, Shah wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident at Yallapur in Uttara Kannada that took away precious lives. My sincerest condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and my prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."

15 people were killed and 24 injured in, in two separate road accidents in Karnataka in the early hours of Wednesday.

Responding to fatal accidents in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the deaths and said that the victims' families would be provided appropriate compensation by the government.

"I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace. My condolences to the grieving people who lost their loved ones in these tragic events. The families of the deceased will be provided appropriate compensation by the government," the chief minister said.

"It was heartbreaking to hear the news that a total of 14 people died in two separate accidents in Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district and Sindhanur in Raichur district," Siddaramaiah wrote in a post on X.

Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs three lakh each to the next of kin of those who died in the road accidents. In the Uttara Kannada accident, 11 people died and in Raichur, four people died.

Taking to the social media website X, Siddaramaiah wrote that a compensation of Rs 3 Lakhe each would be provided to the families of the deceased.

He wrote, "In addition, arrangements will be made for free treatment of those injured in the accident. Haste, speeding, and carelessness are the causes of accidents. I appeal to you to drive carefully and be safe."

SF Kammar, KMC hospital Director said, " One patient was brought dead ( to the hospital). The rest of the 11 injured are admitted to our emergency department...these patients are going to be evaluated, right now they are out of danger but continuous monitoring is required..."

Eleven people were killed and 14 injured after a truck carrying them overturned Yellapur in Uttara Kannada this morning.

The victims were travelling to Kumta market from Savanur to sell vegetables.

In another incident, four people died and 10 others were injured after a vehicle overturned at Sindhanur in Karnataka's Raichur district this morning. (ANI)

