New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh saying that from being the Governor of the RBI to the Finance Minister and as the PM, Singh played an important role in the governance of the country.

In a post on X, Shah prayed for peace to his soul and strength for his family to bear this grief.

"The news of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is extremely sad. From being the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India to the Finance Minister of the country and as the Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh played an important role in the governance of the country. I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May Waheguru grant peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this grief," the Home Minister said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his deepest and heartfelt condolences to Singh's family, friends, and countless admirers. In a post on X, Kharge said that with the passing of Singh, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature.

"Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji! With the passing of the Former Prime Minister, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature. His policy of Economic Liberalisation and Rights-based welfare paradigm profoundly transformed the lives of crores of Indians, virtually creating a Middle Class in India and lifting crores out of poverty," he wrote on X.

The Congress chief called Singh a man of action rather than words saying that his immense contribution to nation-building will forever be etched in the annals of Indian history

"I mourn the loss of a lifelong senior colleague, a gentle intellectual and a humble soul who embodied the aspirations of India, having risen through the ranks with unwavering dedication. I am proud to have been a part of his Cabinet as Labour Minister, Railway Minister and Social Welfare Minister. A man of action rather than words, his immense contribution to nation-building will forever be etched in the annals of Indian history," he said.

"In this moment of sorrow, I extend my deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. May they get the strength to overcome this huge loss. His enduring legacy of ushering in India's growth, welfare, and policies of inclusivity will forever be cherished. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Kharge added.

Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi condoled the demise of Singh and called him a uniquely dignified and gentleman in the rough world of politics.

"Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents. He was genuinely egalitarian, wise, strong-willed and courageous until the end. A uniquely dignified and gentleman in the rough world of politics," Priyanka wrote on X.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the party is cancelling all their programmes and rushing back to Delhi from Belagavi in Karnataka.

"It's very tragic. He was a great prime minister who served the nation. We are cancelling all our programmes and rushing back to Delhi," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Singh saying that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that his thoughts are with the family of Dr Manmohan Singh, his friends and countless admirers.

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives," he wrote on X.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, his friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi added.

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, AIIMS informed.

Singh retired from Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years in the house.

Manomohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served two terms as Prime Minister of India- from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of the office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then suceeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014. (ANI)

