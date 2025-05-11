Elon Musk shared a post on May 11, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), asking users to submit challenging questions and answers to train Grok, the AI chatbot developed by his company xAI. In the post, Musk encouraged people to offer "galaxy brain questions and answers" to support Grok’s growth in solving difficult problems. He shared a Google Docs link where users could fill in their ideas and experiences to help build a stronger AI model. The form asked contributors to describe the “hardest galaxy brain problem you've had to solve,” ideally something that most language models or people fail to understand without experience. The effort shows Musk’s push to make Grok more intelligent and better at handling complex tasks. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Owned xAI’s Chatbot To Show Relevant X Posts Inline in Its Responses.

Elon Musk Seeks ‘Galaxy Brain Questions and Answers’ To Train Grok AI

Please offer galaxy brain questions and answers. This is for Grok training. https://t.co/HSdbwVsVxU — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 11, 2025

