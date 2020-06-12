Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Assembly session will be held from June 16, 2020, the State governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has issued a notification in this regard.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, hereby summon the 15th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to meet for its 4th Session at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in the Assembly Hall, Belagapudi, Amaravathi, Guntur District," the notification read.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget session was not held due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Vote on account budget was brought in the form of ordinance on March 28. The period of vote on account will end by June 30. So the government must conduct budget session before the end of this month. (ANI)

