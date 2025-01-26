New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Eco-friendly toys-mounted Andhra Pradesh tableau earned accolades from the audience when it rolled down the Kartavya Path here on Sunday during the 76th Republic Day parade.

Known as Etikoppaka Bommalu, the exquisite wooden toys are rooted in a 400-year-old tradition of craftsmanship.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Wears Yellow and Red Striped 'Safa' With Long Veil, Brown Jacket.

Originating in Etikoppaka village in Andhra Pradesh, the toys are renowned for their smooth contours and vibrant colours.

A government brochure said that the toys often depict mythological figures, animals and shapes, and figurines found in ancient civilisations like Mohenjo Daro and Harappa.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Revamped AI Chatbot Assists Pilgrims With Parking, Food Courts and Hospitals, MeitY Integrates Bhashini for Multilingual Support.

According to the government, the craft relies on the Ankudu tree whose soft wood is perfect for carving.

"Artisans use natural dyes derived from plant-based sources and a traditional 'lacquer turning' technique involving lac resin. This eco-conscious process results in non-toxic, vividly coloured toys safe for children and admired by collectors worldwide," it said.

"Recognised with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2017, Etikoppaka toys are a hallmark of authenticity and cultural heritage. Their timeless designs include number toys, mythological figurative, Raja Rani, spinning tops, figurines, musical instruments, and household decorations, captivating audiences globally," the brochure said.

More than playthings, these toys represent sustainability, imagination and artistry, it said.

"Etikoppaka Bommalu continues to inspire with its blend of tradition and innovation, preserving the legacy of Andhra Pradesh's artisans for generations to come," the brochure said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)