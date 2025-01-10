Imphal, Jan 10 (PTI) Arms and ammunition were seized during an operation conducted by security forces in Manipur's Kakching district, police said on Friday.

The operation was conducted in Sekmaijin Hangool Mayai Leikai area on Thursday.

A 7.62mm self-loading rifle, an SBBL gun, a country-made 9mm pistol with magazine, a country-made .32 pistol, three hand grenades, cartridges and a wireless set were seized, a police officer said.

