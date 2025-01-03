Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 3 (ANI): Security forces have detected an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Mahore-Gulabgarh road near Angrala here.

The Indian Army said that the IED was neutralized and the area was secured.

"Alert troops of Rashtriya Rifles detected an #IED on the Mahore-Gulabgarh road near #Angrala, #Reasi. The area was secured, in conjunction with @JmuKmrPolice and the IED was neutralized, ensuring the safety of civilians and troops," the army said in a post on X.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

