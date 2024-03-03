Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 3 (ANI): The city police on Sunday arrested a suspect involved in the abduction case of a two-year-old girl from Kerala's Trivandrum City, an official said.

The accused, identified as Hassan Kutty or Kabeer, was arrested in Kollam city, police said.

As per the police, the incident occurred in Trivandrum City, Kerala, on the intervening nights of February 18th and 19th, when the girl was sleeping out in the open near a railway track. The child went missing under mysterious circumstances, only to be found abandoned near the railway track about 19 hours later.

City Police Commissioner C H Ragaraju informed about the extensive investigative efforts that led to the arrest.

"Though the girl was found and she was not harmed in any manner, we were surprised how she ended up at that spot because it is not a place where the girl could go alone," he said.

The investigation involved the use of various methods and the analysis of hundreds of CCTV camera footage. The accused was located in the adjacent district of Kollam. "Actually, the girl was crying and he smothered the girl and the girl fell unconscious. That is what he says. We also suspect he tried to assault the girl. He has touched the girl in an inappropriate manner that is also clear from his story," Ragaraju added.

The accused has a modus operandi in other districts and there are cases against him. The arrest was made possible due to the tireless efforts of the team under the leadership of DCP Nidhin Raj. (ANI)

