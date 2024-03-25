Nagaon, March 25: A car caught fire after it collided with a truck, leaving two injured in Assam's Nagaon district on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Samaguri area of Nagaon on Monday night and two persons were injured in the incident. The officials further said that the fire department officers were rushed to the spot and the situation has been brought under control.

"Two persons were injured in the accident and they were rushed to a nearby hospital. Following the incident, firefighters reached the spot and managed to bring the situation under control," a police officer of Nagaon district said. Further details are awaited.