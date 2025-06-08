Guwahati, (Assam) [India], June 7 (ANI): During his one-day visit to Nalbari, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday laid the foundation stone and performed the bhumi pujan for the centralised community kitchen of the Akshaya Patra Foundation at Gandhia.

He also inaugurated the inspection bungalow constructed by the Nalbari District Territorial Building Division of the Public Works Department (Buildings & National Highways) at Ghograpar.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony in Gandhia, CM Sarma stated that the present state government has consistently worked to support people from all sections of society.

Highlighting various initiatives for the socio-economic development of the poor and middle class, he mentioned that the centralised community kitchen, once completed, would bring tangible improvements to the region. The facility, estimated to cost Rs. 25 crore 33 lakh 90 thousand, would have the capacity to serve 25,000 students, covering Nalbari as well as parts of Tamulpur and Baksa districts.

He noted the contributions of the Hare Krishna Movement and the Akshaya Patra Foundation in providing meals to government primary and middle English school students.

He stated that, in addition to government support, these organisations invest their own resources, ensuring timely and hygienically prepared food delivery to schools.

He said that individuals currently involved in the mid-day meal service would continue in their roles, focusing on distributing meals.

He further stated that the new system would reduce the workload on teachers, enabling them to concentrate on academic responsibilities.

Referring to past contributions during emergencies, he added that Akshaya Patra had also provided meals to flood-affected people in Kamrup district relief camps.

Reflecting on the evolution of the mid-day meal initiative, the Chief Minister said he had initiated efforts in 2011, leading to the introduction of centralised mid-day meal services in the Jalukbari constituency during 2011-12. The programme was later extended to West Guwahati, East Guwahati, Dispur, and subsequently the entire Kamrup district.

He further stated that Akshaya Patra is currently distributing mid-day meals in Jorhat, and construction of a centralised kitchen is underway in Majuli.

He added that similar facilities would be developed soon in Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, and Tezpur.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the inspection bungalow constructed near Ghograpar Higher Secondary School on the road to Nalbari Medical College.

The bungalow was built by the Nalbari District Territorial Building Division of the Public Works (Building & NH) Department with administrative approval of approximately Rs. 4.96 crore. The three-storey structure includes four VIP rooms, twelve deluxe rooms, a 60-seater conference hall, an office room, a reception area, and other general amenities, along with landscaping and parking amenities. (ANI)

