Dibrugarh, December 11: In an attempt to make the daily commute of the students faster and safer, especially those belonging to rural and interior areas, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched bicycle distribution programme under the Chief Minister's Special Scheme for 3,10,031 students of Class IX from government and provincial schools at a programme held at Dibrugarh district on Thursday.

Of the total number of students, there are 1,34,432 male students and 1,75,608 female students. The scheme also includes tea garden model schools and Adarsha Vidyalayas.

Its main goals are to increase school enrollment, raise regular attendance, and reduce the student dropout rate. Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said that though aim in life of different people are different, they need to study up to a certain level to achieve their goals. He said that in Assam, six percent of enrolled students leave school four to five years after admission. Later, at the VIII standard, another eight percent leave their school. As a result, 14 percent of students drop out between primary school enrollment and Class VIII.

He added that at the higher secondary level, the dropout rate reaches forty percent. He said that if forty percent of a society can't not complete their education, there is little possibility that their dreams will be fulfilled. The Chief Minister said that every child carries a hidden talent. Only a suitable environment nurtures that talent, and educational institutions can create that environment.

The Chief Minister moreover, said that the students who leave school at the high school level because of financial hardship, lose the chance to utilise their talents. To address this problem, the government took several initiatives to ensure that no child leaves school because of poverty. Based on these efforts, the government is providing free textbooks, uniforms, and midday meals. He said that when a student moves to secondary school, he or she often needs to travel a long distance to attend classes. To ease this burden, the government introduced this scheme for providing free bicycles to students in Class IX.

The Chief Minister said that the government has also made college enrollment free for students. At the higher secondary level each girl now receives Rs 1000 per month through the Nijut Moina scheme. At the undergraduate level Rs 1250, and at the postgraduate level Rs 2500. He added that the government will soon launch a similar scheme for boys.

CM Sarma said that along with financial aid to help students continue their studies, State government has taken several other steps to improve the academic environment. He said that the government has started constructing school buildings at a cost of Rs 7-8 crore for each school. The government has also set up schools to support the education of students in tea garden areas.

CM Sarma, moreover, said that several new colleges, medical colleges, and engineering colleges are under construction in the state. He moreover said that Assam has set up a semiconductor manufacturing unit, as the plans are on the anvil to set up a unit to manufacture mobile phones. He added that to help the new generation find new avenues, the government has taken several steps that include industrial development, improvement of agriculture, growth of horticulture, and development of veterinary services. He said that for the past five years, the government has been working relentlessly for the betterment of students of the state.

The Chief Minister, expressing his happiness, said that these steps have started giving positive results. Referring to the successes of sportspersons like Simu Das, Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das, the Chief Minister said that Assam has many examples that show how people can rise to great heights through willpower and focus. To inspire the students present at the event, CM Sarma also cited the example of the famous scientist and inventor Thomas Alva Edison. He said that before Edison succeeded in inventing the electric bulb, he failed almost ten thousand times. He added that many people try to climb Mount Everest each year, even though they face the risk of death. He said that people reach the summit because they face challenges in life.

The Chief Minister urged the students to study regularly and take part in sports, physical exercise, prayer, and household work that help their parents. He also asked every student to maintain discipline. He said that people who hold on to discipline never face defeat. He asked the students to respect their parents. He said, "The mobile phone in our hands should not be used only to scroll through Facebook or Instagram. We should use it to learn about geography, history, science, sports, and new events around the world".

Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Minister Jogen Mohan, Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah, MLAs Chakradhar Gogoi, Binod Hazarika, Terosh Gowala, and Taranga Gogoi, Dibrugarh Municipal Board Chairman Dr Saikat Patra, Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tonkeswar Sonowal, Moran Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Saroj Gohain, Dibrugarh Zila Parishad Chairperson Pushpanjali Sonowal, Chairman Assam Tourism Development Corporation Rituporno Baruah, Secretary Education and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

