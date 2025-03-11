Cachar (Assam) [India], March 11 (ANI): In two separate operations, Assam Police seized 98,000 Yaba tablets and 38 kg of cannabis worth nearly Rs 30.30 crore in Assam's Cachar district, officials said. The police also apprehended 4 persons.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said that, based on a credible intelligence on March 10, the Cachar police launched a special operation against the illegal transportation of narcotics substances at Chandrapur Part II, Kakmara under the jurisdiction of Lakhipur Police Station.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal in Fresh Trouble As Delhi Court Orders FIR Against AAP National Convenor for 'Misusing' Public Money on Hoardings in Dwarka.

"During the operation, the police team apprehended one person, namely Abdul Razak (44 years old) of Chandrapur Part II, Kakmara in Cachar district and recovered 98000 Yaba tablets concealed under the ground and 10 soap cases containing suspected heroin at his residence. The person involved in the illegal transportation has been arrested. The suspected narcotics substance has been seized in the presence of independent witnesses following all formalities," Numal Mahatta said.

He further said that the price of the narcotics substance in the black market is about Rs 30 crore.

Also Read | GUJCET Admit Card 2025: Hall Ticket for Gujarat Common Entrance Test Exam Released at gujcet.gseb.org, Know Steps To Download.

"The police team also recovered Rs 3.5 lakh of cash from his possession. The seized narcotic substance has been tested by drug detection kits, which resulted positive. The illegal psychotropic substance has been transported from a neighbouring state. Further legal action is being initiated," Numal Mahatta said.

In a separate operation, Cachar district police seized 38 kg of cannabis.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, based on specific credible intelligence on March 10, late evening, Cachar police launched an operation against the illegal transportation of narcotic substances in the area of Krishnapur Part II, under the jurisdiction of Silchar Police Station.

"During the operation, the police team intercepted an e-rickshaw bearing registration number AS-11FC-0743 at Uttar Krishnapur Part II and recovered 36 numbers of brown colour packets, each containing suspected cannabis weighing 38 kg, and apprehended 3 persons," Numal Mahatta said.

The apprehended persons were identified as Jamrul Hoque Laskar (29 years old), Nazrul Islam Laskar (23 years old) and Amjad Hussain Laskar (23 years old).

"The recovered narcotic substance has been seized in the presence of independent witnesses. The price of the seized illegal substance in the black market is about Rs 30 lakh. During the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the psychotropic substances were transported from a neighbouring state. Further investigation into the matter has been ongoing," Numal Mahatta said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)