India News | Automatic Coach Washing Plant Being Installed at Vadodara Railway Station

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 19 (ANI): An Automatic Coach Washing Plant (ACWP) which can clean a train in 10 minutes is being installed at the Vadodara railway station.

"It can clean a train externally in 8-10 minutes. Also, it uses recycled water so both time and water will be saved," said Paresh Chavda, Plant Manager.

