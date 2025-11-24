Ayodhya, November 24: In preparation for the grand flag hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple scheduled for November 25, the temple and the city are being adorned with elaborate floral decorations, with around 100 tons of flowers used to make Ayodhya glow for the sacred event. Speaking to ANI, a temple priest said preparations are underway at full pace. "Preparations for the Dharm Dhwaj ceremony at Ram Mandir are underway in full swing. A special feature of the decoration is the use of flowers, which are very dear to Lord Ram. Today, Ayodhya is glowing with floral arrangements, with marigolds placed first for Lord Ganesh and Lord Ram. Around 100 tons of flowers have been used to decorate the temple and the city."

Workers engaged in the decoration work said they feel fortunate to contribute to this historic moment. "The Ram Mandir is being decorated, and the construction of the temple has already been completed. This is the time for the Dhwaj ceremony. Prime Minister Modi will visit on the 25th. Many types of flowers are being used, and we are receiving full support from the saints," one worker told ANI. Ram Mandir Anniversary: Ram Temple Illuminated To Mark First Anniversary of Pran Pratishtha on ‘Pratishtha Dwadashi’ (Watch Video).

Preparations Underway in Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Temple Flag Hoisting

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Preparations underway in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple flag hoisting on November 25.

Another decoration worker added, "We feel very lucky to have had the darshan of Lord Ram. The work has been going on day and night since we arrived three days ago, and it is looking very beautiful."

The Chief Minister's office noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the saffron flag atop the Shri Ram Temple, a momentous occasion expected to attract massive domestic and international visitors. This influx is likely to stimulate growth across multiple sectors, including hospitality, travel, local crafts, and ODOP-linked products such as jaggery, generating business worth several crores during the period. Ram Mandir Anniversary: Home Minister Amit Shah Extends Wishes on First Anniversary of Pran Pratishtha, Says ‘Ayodhya Temple a Symbol of Faith for Generations’.

Ayodhya is preparing for a landmark moment on November 25, when the flag-hoisting ceremony at the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will mark the completion of its main construction. Notably, Indologist Lalit Mishra's discovery has restored Ayodhya's ancient flag to its rightful place. Mishra identified the flag while studying a painting from the pictorial Ramayana of Mewar, later confirming its mention in Valmiki Ramayana's Ayodhya Kand. The flag to be hoisted carries three symbols: Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree.

The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound. Ahead of the ceremony, a large-scale cleanliness drive has been launched across Ayodhya to welcome devotees and visitors arriving for the event.

